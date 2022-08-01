Zenfuse (ZEFU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,267.00

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $833,125.17 and approximately $19,267.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,453.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004363 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00130798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00032930 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

