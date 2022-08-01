ZClassic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. ZClassic has a total market cap of $332,591.55 and approximately $7.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00271190 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00125310 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00078540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

