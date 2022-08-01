YUMMY Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YUMMY has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $1.15 million and $120,725.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00613193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

