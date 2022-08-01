YUMMY Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YUMMY has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $1.15 million and $120,725.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00613193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016279 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC.
About YUMMY
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
Buying and Selling YUMMY
Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.