Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

