YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $80.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. YETI has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in YETI by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

