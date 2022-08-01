Ycash Price Tops $0.0860 on Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $278.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00276424 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00132840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00079929 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,714,466 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

