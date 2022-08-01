YAM V3 Trading Down 0.3% This Week (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $43,090.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,344.67 or 1.00002739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00130245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,717,258 coins and its circulating supply is 14,099,782 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance.

Buying and Selling YAM V3

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.