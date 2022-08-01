YAM V3 Market Capitalization Reaches $2.35 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $2.35 million and $56,708.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,940.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004460 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00133729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,717,258 coins and its circulating supply is 14,099,782 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance.

Buying and Selling YAM V3

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

