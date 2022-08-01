xRhodium Achieves Market Capitalization of $374,349.15 (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $374,349.15 and $2,402.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003245 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000237 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

