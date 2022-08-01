xRhodium Achieves Market Capitalization of $374,349.15 (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $374,349.15 and $2,402.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Astar (ASTR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003245 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.
- ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006207 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000513 BTC.
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001746 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000237 BTC.
xRhodium Profile
xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.
xRhodium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.
