Xensor (XSR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $928,346.00

Xensor (XSR) traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Xensor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Xensor has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $928,346.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xensor has traded 75.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xensor alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,156.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004423 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00033000 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,641,489,283 coins. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html.

Xensor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.