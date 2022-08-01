Xencor (XNCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.61. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xencor by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xencor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xencor by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 185,290 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

