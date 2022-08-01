Xaya Price Tops $0.0846 on Major Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Xaya has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. Xaya has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $10,593.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,305.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,678.38 or 0.07201528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00157038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00256376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00662028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00601220 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005613 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

