Xaya Price Reaches $0.0820 on Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Xaya has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $10,606.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,974.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,622.49 or 0.07062301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00022244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00148096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00255127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00682906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00591843 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005668 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.