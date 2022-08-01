WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Up 7.8%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.16. 92,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,392,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
WW International Trading Up 7.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $501.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.52.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. WW International had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WW International
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WW International (WW)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.