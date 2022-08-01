WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Up 7.8%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.16. 92,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,392,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $501.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.52.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. WW International had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in WW International in the second quarter worth about $475,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in WW International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in WW International by 308.7% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in WW International by 210.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

