W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.97

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.76. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 23,545 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $663.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Further Reading

