WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $187.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Up 2.2 %

WSPOF opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.39. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.