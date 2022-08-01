Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given New €38.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €36.50 ($37.24) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WRDLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($73.47) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worldline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Worldline Stock Performance

WRDLY stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Worldline has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $48.03.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

