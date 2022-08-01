Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Up 5.8%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.46. 116,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,322,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 138.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,301.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Further Reading

