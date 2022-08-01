Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Up 5.8%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.46. 116,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,322,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.
Workhorse Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 138.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,301.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
