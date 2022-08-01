Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $88.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.65. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,742,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $6,158,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

