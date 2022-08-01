WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Announces Earnings Results

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.05%.

WisdomTree Investments Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.37. 732,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,537. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $786.81 million, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.53.

WisdomTree Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 150.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 787.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,481,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WETF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

