Williams-Sonoma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,948 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the average volume of 2,229 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.14. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

