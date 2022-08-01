Whitestone REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSRGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of WSR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,781. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised Whitestone REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.