Whitestone REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of WSR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,781. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised Whitestone REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.