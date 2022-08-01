Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
WEBNF stock opened at 14.99 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a one year low of 12.90 and a one year high of 19.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 14.62.
About Westpac Banking
