Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

WEBNF stock opened at 14.99 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a one year low of 12.90 and a one year high of 19.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 14.62.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

