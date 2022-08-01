Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EHI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 22,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,705. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
