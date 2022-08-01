Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EHI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 22,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,705. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.