West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFG opened at $93.64 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.17 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

