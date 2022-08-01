Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Decreased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

