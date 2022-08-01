WELL (WELL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

WELL (WELL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, WELL has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $793,030.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,433.66 or 1.00009639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00130552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033264 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WELL

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

