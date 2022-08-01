Weil Company Inc. Takes $336,000 Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Farmland Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital began coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.00 and a beta of 0.72. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

