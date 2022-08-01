Weil Company Inc. Sells 632 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $543.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $544.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.41 and its 200 day moving average is $485.28.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.53. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

