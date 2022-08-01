Weil Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,455 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 314,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.