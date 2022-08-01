Weil Company Inc. Purchases 244 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 460,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLAB opened at $147.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.52 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.