Weil Company Inc. Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKCI stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84.

