Weil Company Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for 3.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,160 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $231.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

