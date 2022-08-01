Weil Company Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $2,052,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth $8,838,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Fluor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FLR opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

