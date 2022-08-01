Weil Company Inc. Grows Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Universal Technical Institute worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTI stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $265.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

