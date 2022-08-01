Weil Company Inc. Buys 19,231 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 142.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.05% of Criteo worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $25.40 on Monday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

