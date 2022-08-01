Weil Company Inc. Acquires 8,481 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 1.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

