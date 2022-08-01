Weil Company Inc. Acquires 7,636 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Stride comprises 1.4% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Stride worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Stride by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Stock Up 1.4 %

LRN stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Stride

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Stride Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Further Reading

