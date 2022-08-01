Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 7.1%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 13,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,342,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.
WB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
