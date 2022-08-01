Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 7.1%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 13,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,342,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.