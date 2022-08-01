WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $103.18. 10,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

