Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $53.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $69,256.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,223 shares of company stock worth $888,783. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Wishbone Management LP grew its stake in Wayfair by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.