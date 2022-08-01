WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.5% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

