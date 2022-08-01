WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 398 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

XPO stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

