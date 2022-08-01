WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $78.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

