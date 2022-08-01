WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $438,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $155,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

CARR opened at $40.53 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

