WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $230,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.92.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $230.17 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.