WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,921,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,699,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $128.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average is $122.99.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

