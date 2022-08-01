WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Trading Up 2.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE MMM opened at $143.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

