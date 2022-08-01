WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $73.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

