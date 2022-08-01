WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.65.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.